High Representative visits Denmark

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Copenhagen with the State Secretary for Foreign Policy in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Jonas Bering Liisberg. The High Representative informed the State Secretary about the current political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Following the submission of answers to the European Commission’s Questionnaire, Bosnia and Herzegovina and it’s leadership need to maintain a high level of dynamism and a sense of urgency when it comes to the accession process. BiH also needs to focus on the immediate challenge of reaching an agreement on electoral reform in order to enable a smooth conduct of 2018 general elections and unhindered implementation of election results. The European way is to engage in dialogue in good faith, in order to find a compromise for solving outstanding problems,” said the High Representative.

The High Representative expressed his gratitude for Denmark’s commitment to the post-war development and reconstruction of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to the overall efforts of the International Community in BiH to ensure the full implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement.