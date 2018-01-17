HR Inzko meets Croatian President Grabar-Kitarovic

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Sarajevo with Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic. The High Representative informed President Grabar-Kitarovic about current political developments in the country, including his views with regards to the Euro-Atlantic integration and reform processes in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“The international community is united in stressing that the domestic authorities need to take the necessary steps to enable the smooth conduct and implementation of the results of the 2018 General Elections. I cannot overemphasize the urgency of this issue,” said the High Representative.

High Representative Inzko also thanked President Grabar-Kitarovic for the support that the Republic of Croatia has shown to BiH on its road towards NATO and EU membership. “Croatia’s experience in these integration processes can be a true asset for BiH. I have no doubt that Zagreb and Sarajevo will in the long run continue to nurture good neighbourly relations, which have a crucial importance for the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” concluded the High Representative.