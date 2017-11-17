Inzko: Dayton Peace Agreement – BiH’s blueprint for rebuilding the country

During his visit to the United States, High Representative Valentin Inzko participated in a panel discussion dedicated to future perspectives for Bosnia and Herzegovina, hosted by the Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

In his remarks, the High Representative gave a brief overview of the achievements since the signing of the Dayton Peace Agreement – a blueprint for rebuilding of BiH.

“The first decade saw huge progress achieved in peacebuilding and reintegration of the country, while the second decade brought a slowdown in reform efforts and a number of attempts to unravel many of the important achievements,” the High Representative remarked.

He emphasized that, in spite of the difficult political atmosphere, there have been positive developments in the country related to its EU membership aspirations. “The process of integrating with the European Union remains the main point of convergence for all political actors in the country, and that it is the best chance for sustainable stability and prosperity.”