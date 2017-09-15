“Their sacrifice reminds us of our responsibility”

The High Representative was speaking at a ceremony at Prokosko Lake today to commemorate the 12 OHR and UN officials who were killed in a helicopter accident 20 years ago.

“From different countries and different backgrounds, they came to contribute to peace. Twenty years later, an entire generation has grown to maturity. The peace that seemed so tenuous in 1997 has held now for more than two decades.”, High Representative Valentin Inzko said today, “For those of us in the international community still working to support the country on its path to prosperity and security, their sacrifice reminds us of the responsibility to do everything we can to carry their contribution forward.”