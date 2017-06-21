University of North Carolina students visit OHR

The Principal Deputy High Representative, Ambassador Bruce G. Berton, met today in Sarajevo with a group of students from the University of North Carolina who are visiting Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo as part of their summer study program on peacebuilding processes in former Yugoslavia, with an emphasis on the role of the international organisations. The PDHR briefed the students on the role of the OHR in the post-war reconstruction of BiH, as well as the mandate of the High Representative.