High Representative Inzko visits Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia

High Representative Valentin Inzko is meeting this week with senior officials in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia to discuss the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. During his visit, the High Representative is meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius, Estonian Deputy Minister for EU Affairs Matti Maasikas, and the Latvian Foreign Ministry’s State Secretary, Andrejs Pildegovičs.

Ahead of the visit, the High Representative Inzko stated that Bosnia and Herzegovina has made visible progress along its EU path, in line with the clear wishes of the majority of BiH citizens, adding that the EU perspective is the country’s best chance for long-term stability and prosperity.

“But the leadership needs to work with greater urgency over the next several months to deliver concrete results. The reform agenda, improvements in the economic environment, agreement on the Election Law and Sejdic-Finci; these are some of the priorities which must be addressed,” said High Representative Inzko.

The High Representative will use his meetings with officials in the three Baltic states to express his gratitude for their efforts in support of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and to underline the need for the continued active engagement of the international community to ensure that the country is irreversibly on the path to Euro-Atlantic integration.