Scanlan: Brčko District authorities take important steps to create a better future

In the last ten days, the Brčko District Assembly and Government have taken meaningful steps towards creating a better environment for the citizens and for businesses in the District, the Principal Deputy High Representative and Brčko Supervisor, Michael Scanlan, stated today.

The Supervisor welcomed the adoption of the new Law on the Budget in the first reading, as well as the Assembly’s decision to improve the law on associations and foundations. “Fiscal discipline, transparency and responsible spending of public funds for the benefit of the community are essential to ensuring good governance, infrastructure development and private sector growth in the District,” said the Supervisor.

Scanlan also commended the Assembly’s endorsement of the public-private sector initiative being concluded between the Government and ˝Studen & Co Holding GmbH˝; the initiative aims to improve the overall business environment to promote the growth of local businesses and attract foreign investment, both of which will lead to the creation of good-paying jobs.

“I welcome these initial steps and look forward to seeing these initiatives followed through to their conclusion so that Brčko District can live up to its potential as a diverse, vibrant and prosperous community,” concluded the Brčko Supervisor.