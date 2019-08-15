Scanlan: A mutually acceptable compromise is the route to forming the CoM

Principal Deputy High Representative and Brčko District Supervisor Michael Scanlan met with Republika Srpska National Assembly Speaker Nedeljko Čubrilović and NDP leader Dragan Čavić today in Banja Luka, as he continued his regular visits to Banja Luka for consultations and dialogue.

PDHR Scanlan used this opportunity to discuss the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, including the government formation process at the state level.

“I encourage BiH political leaders to focus on moving the country forward. The government formation at the state level is critical to the country’s progress and implementation of the requisite reforms. The opportunity at hand to form the Council of Ministers based on mutually acceptable compromise, should not be wasted,” said Scanlan.