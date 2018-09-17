High Representative marks the 21st Anniversary of Prokosko Lake Tragedy

High Representative Valentin Inzko recalled today the tragic death of twelve OHR and UN officials in a helicopter crash 21 years ago at the Prokosko Lake near Fojnica.

“They died in the service of peace, while working to reconstruct Bosnia and Herzegovina and to secure the lasting stability and reintegration of the country. They will never be forgotten in our hearts and minds. We pay respect to them today by reiterating the international community’s strong and unequivocal commitment to Bosnia and Herzegovina as a peaceful and sovereign state irreversibly on course for European integration”, said High Representative Valentin Inzko.