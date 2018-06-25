High Representative meets Council of Europe “Congress Reflection Group on Mostar”

The High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Sarajevo with the Council of Europe Congress of Local and Regional Authorities’ “Congress Reflection Group on Mostar”.

During the meeting, the High Representative briefed the delegation about the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and on Mostar in particular. “I welcome the recent series of talks by local party representatives in Mostar. This is a confirmation of the belief that, although too much time has already be lost, domestic dialogue and political compromise may still produce results,” said High Representative.

The High Representative outlined the importance of resolving the Mostar issue as quickly as possible and in a manner consistent with the Court’s decision, which is legally sound and does not divide the city. He also added, “Mostar citizens have been deprived of their right to vote for a long time and the political parties responsible for implementing the 2010 ruling of the Constitutional Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina bear the responsibility for this situation. This obligation will not simply go away and politicians must see it through.”