PDHR Dennis W. Hearne Meets delegation of Dutch Foreign Ministry

Principal Deputy High Representative Dennis W. Hearne met today with a delegation of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Janna van der Velde, Head of Division of Europe Department and Jacco Bos, Coordinator for the South-East Europe of Europe Department. The PDHR informed the Dutch delegation about the current political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina, highlighting the necessity for the urgent completion of electoral reforms.

“BiH political leaders have the responsibility as well as the capability to find a mutually agreeable way to move forward” said Principal Deputy High Representative Hearne.

The principal Deputy High Representative expressed his gratitude to the Dutch delegation for their country’s extensive contribution to the post-war recovery and development of Bosnia and Herzegovina, through its engagement within the EU as well as bilaterally.