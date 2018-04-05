HR Inzko meets Croatian Foreign Affairs Minister

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, met today in Sarajevo with the Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister, Marija Pejcinovic Buric.

They discussed the current developments in BiH, including the US/EU-led efforts aimed at bringing BiH political parties together to agree on electoral reform. The High Representative stressed that the ultimate goal of the international community is to see a domestic solution.

The High Representative praised the fact that Croatia and BiH are very close economic partners. He argued that further strengthening of bilateral economic relations is in the interest of both countries: “Economic cooperation and development is a factor of cohesion and should not be influenced by other open issues which the two countries should resolve in an amicable manner.”