HR Inzko meets Finnish State Secretary Peter Stenlund

High Representative Valentin Inzko received a Finnish delegation today led by State Secretary Peter Stenlund. The High Representative informed the Finnish delegation about the current political and economic situation in BiH. “The focus on the EU and NATO agenda must be maintained and reforms to this end accelerated. It is my firm belief that there is no alternative to EU membership for Bosnia and Herzegovina. In that regard, I welcome the new EU strategy for the Western Balkans, which has reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to this region, and to BiH.”

The High Representative also outlined the challenges ahead for the country. He stressed, among others, the need to reach an agreement on electoral reform to enable the smooth conduct of the 2018 elections and unhindered implementation of election results. “It is the united view of the international community that actors in BiH need to step away from maximalist positions and engage in good-faith efforts to find a compromise solution. The OHR stands ready to assist and offer its technical and legal expertise in support of the EU/US-led facilitation efforts.”

Inzko also underlined that the rule of law is another key issue where BiH needs to make progress. Together with the fight against corruption, it is of crucial importance for the political stability and economic development that BiH desperately needs. “The OHR and the wider international community remain committed to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and will continue to provide support to its stability and democratic progress on its Euro-Atlantic path,” the High Representative said. He thanked the Finnish delegation for their interest in Bosnia and Herzegovina.