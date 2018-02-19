High Representative Valentin Inzko meets members of Croatian Parliament

Today in Sarajevo, High Representative Valentin Inzko received a delegation of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Croatian Parliament led by Committee Chair Miro Kovac.

They discussed the current political situation in BiH as well as issues related to Euro-Atlantic integration. The High Representative informed the Croatian delegation about the united view of the international community that domestic institutions need to undertake all necessary steps to enable both the smooth conduct of the 2018 elections and the implementation of election results. He gave full support to the EU/US-led process aimed at narrowing the gap over the implementation of the Ljubic case ruling, and reiterated the OHR’s readiness to continue offering legal expertise.

Inzko also underlined the crucial necessity of good neighborly relations between BiH and Croatia: “It is in the interest of both countries to maintain good relations. BiH and Croatia must work together. Croatia’s support to BiH’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations is a great asset. Croatia’s experience in this process, if used wisely, could help BiH achieve a smoother transition.”