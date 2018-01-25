High Representative congratulates Dunja Mijatovic on appointment as CoE Commissioner for Human Rights

High Representative Valentin Inzko extends his cordial congratulations to Dunja Mijatovic on her appointment to the position of the Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights. Mijatovic will be the first woman and the first person from Bosnia and Herzegovina appointed to this important and challenging position focused on promoting respect for human rights.

“This is a great success for Dunja Mijatovic personally, but it is also a victory and success for Bosnia and Herzegovina. This is a testimony and confirmation of the abundance of talented and high-quality professionals among the citizens of this country. I am sure that Dunja Mijatovic will be an effective champion for human rights and common European values. Another huge contribution to her work would be made if BiH could, after more than eight years, finally implement the Sejdić-Finci vs. BiH ruling, which would be a tribute to her election,” the High Representative said.