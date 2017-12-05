High Representative in Brussels with EU officials

During a visit to Brussels this week, High Representative Valentin Inzko met with the European External Action Service Managing Director for Europe and Central Asia, Thomas Mayr-Harting, the BiH Rapporteur and European Parliament member Cristian Dan Preda and other EU officials.

The High Representative also gave a speech at the conference “A European Bosnia and Herzegovina: Cultural Diversity and Reconciliation” organized by the European Parliament.

During his meetings, High Representative Inzko outlined his view of the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the challenges ahead for the country.

The High Representative said that the political parties need to find an agreement over the Electoral reform, which would enable smooth conduct of the 2018 Elections and implementation of the Election results. “The political parties and their leaders must be compromise-oriented and find a solution; there is no alternative to that”, said the High Representative.

The High Representative also said that another key issue where Bosnia and Herzegovina needs to make progress is the rule of law. “I want to stress that rule of law, including the fight against corruption, is the foundation for the economic development which the country so desperately needs.”