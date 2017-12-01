High Representative meets with senior French and German officials to discuss political situation in BiH

High Representative Valentin Inzko met this week with senior French and German Ministries of Foreign affairs officials to brief them on the current political developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“Progress on the EU path remains the overarching and positive political goal that unites everyone across the entire political spectrum in Bosnia and Herzegovina,” the High Representative noted, highlighting that even more needs to be done by the authorities to take advantage of the EU’s offer of closer integration. “Support for the integration process must go beyond verbal support and become more direct, with concrete actions. The experience of other countries has shown that moves towards membership in the EU bring foreign investment and economic development. This is in the interest of all citizens in BiH. This is, why the EU process has to be even accelerated” said High Representative Inzko.

The High Representative also underscored the essential need to respect for the Dayton Peace Agreement and the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina. He noted that in the period ahead the political leadership must make sure that 2018 elections are held and their results implemented smoothly without blockages.

The HR also underlined that BiH needs to strengthen the rule of law and fight against corruption. Political and institutional leaders need to extend their support to judicial institutions at all levels of governance in BiH and stop undermining them. A professional and independent judiciary, free of political pressure, is crucial for improving the overall political and economic situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In Paris, among others, the High Representative met with Eric Danon, Deputy Director General for Political and Security Affairs in the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Marielle de Sarnez, President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly. In Berlin, among others he met with Jurgen Hardt, Foreign policy Representative of the CDU/SCU Parliamentary group in Bundestag, Christian Hellbach, Director for Southeast Europe at the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as the new foreign policy advisor of Angela Merkel, Dr. Jan Hecker.