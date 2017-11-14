High Representative calls on political leaders to refrain from irresponsible rhetoric

The High Representative Valentin Inzko is deeply concerned over recent divisive statements by some high-level political and institutional leaders, which remind the population of BiH of the tragic conflict during the ’90 and are not in line with long-standing efforts to promote peace, stability and prosperity in BiH.

Such bellicose rhetoric is unacceptable in the context of the DPA.

In light of these statements and other unhelpful reactions from other BiH political leaders, the High Representative reiterates the following:

BiH is a single, sovereign state comprising two entities. The entities have no right to secede from BiH and only exist legally by virtue of the BiH Constitution. The sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina is guaranteed under international law and not a matter for negotiation.

All political parties must respect the institutions of Bosnia and Herzegovina and ensure that they are able to work and make decisions. Actions by political parties that would paralyze the institutions of BiH are unacceptable, as State institutions must be able to fulfill their mandate as prescribed by the BiH Constitution.

The High Representative urges public officials to refrain from irresponsible rhetoric and instead intensify their work on improving the institutions on all levels of government for the benefit of all citizens in BiH.