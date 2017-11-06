PDHR Hearne meets ICTY/MICT Chief Prosecutor Brammertz

Principal Deputy High Representative Dennis W. Hearne met today in Sarajevo with the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunal (MICT), Serge Brammertz, who is paying his last visit to BiH in the capacity of ICTY Chief Prosecutor.

During the meeting, PDHR Hearne and Chief Prosecutor Brammertz stressed that justice is essential to reconciliation. Having that in mind, PDHR Hearne expressed his deep appreciation for the work of the ICTY’s Office of the Prosecutor, and especially the ICTY’s contribution to development of international law.

“As the ICTY moves closer to the completion of its mandate at the end of this year, I am glad Mr. Brammertz will continue to serve as the Prosecutor of the Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunal, handling the remaining open ICTY cases, and preserving the contribution the international tribunal has made in developing international justice. The ICTY has played a key role in processing war crimes and making sure that justice is served. In order to honor this legacy, we need to make sure that strong and capable judicial institutions are in place in Bosnia and Herzegovina to deal with war crimes cases independently and professionally,” PDHR Hearne said.