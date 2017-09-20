HR Inzko attends 14th anniversary of Srebrenica-Potočari Memorial Centre

The 14th anniversary of the opening of the Srebrenica-Potočari Memorial Centre was marked on Wednesday. The ceremony was also attended by High Representative Valentin Inzko, who said that the right to a dignified burial is one of the most ancient human rights. “For this reason it is important to have the Memorial Centre Potočari, to allow for a dignified funeral for the victims. Many have not yet been found. Efforts need to be undertaken to make sure that all victims’ remains are found and properly laid to rest,” Inzko added.