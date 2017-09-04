HR Inzko meets Serbian PM Brnabic on the margins of Bled Strategic Forum

High Representative Valentin Inzko met with Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic today in Bled, ahead of the opening of the 12th Bled Strategic Forum.

The High Representative used the opportunity to congratulate Ms. Brnabic on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Serbia, and to brief her on the current political developments in BiH from the perspective of his mandate.

“It is my firm belief that the Western Balkans belongs in the European Union. The EU integration process will in accelerated way motivate and bring in reforms needed for improving the functionality of each country in the region, and the wellbeing of its citizens who would benefit from further strengthening of regional cooperation,” the High Representative said.

The High Representative is attending the 12th Bled Strategic Forum, the annual meeting organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia and the Centre for European Perspectives, which brings together senior policymakers from Southeast Europe and other regions.