High Representative visits Srebrenica-Potočari Memorial Centre

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, visited the Srebrenica-Potočari Memorial and Cemetery today, where he laid a wreath and paid respects to the victims of the Srebrenica genocide and met the representatives of victims’ associations.

“Only one message can be uttered from this place – such a tragedy, such suffering, such a crime must never happen again. The genocide should not be forgotten or denied. These white tombstones are a constant reminder that human life is above any ideology. Every tear shed here by mothers, sisters, daughters, and all others who buried their loved ones, is a warning to us all. Peace must be preserved for future generations,” said the High Representative.