HR Inzko meets Hungarian Foreign Affairs Minister Szijjártó and other officials

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited Budapest today and met with the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister, Péter Szijjártó, the Minister of State for EU Affairs, Szabolcs Takács, and the Chief Policy Advisor to the Hungarian Prime Minister, József Czukor. The meetings in Budapest focused on the political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and efforts to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

“The reform-oriented approach and the sense of urgency must be an indispensable fabric of BiH’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The international community, on the other hand, must stay vigilant in tackling challenges that pose a threat to the stability of the country and its reform achievements thus far. The focus must be kept on reforms allowing the country to take advantage of positive effects of the EU integration. Both BiH and the international community have their obligations regarding the future place of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the common European edifice and both have to be persistent throughout the process,” said High Representative Inzko.

The High Representative used this opportunity to reiterate his appreciation for Hungary’s continued participation in EUFOR, its support to BiH and the work of the Office of the High Representative.