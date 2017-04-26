HR Inzko meets Slovenian President Pahor and Foreign Affairs Minister Erjavec

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana today, where he held meetings with Slovenian President Borut Pahor and Foreign Affairs Minister Karl Erjavec. The discussion focused on the current political situation in BiH and the country’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

The High Representative informed his hosts about the two parallel and contradictory political tracks in BiH. One is related to the positive steps that the country has taken towards EU integration, confirmed by the fact that the country has recently received the EU questionnaire. This is fully supported by the High Representative. In contrast, the other track of divisive rhetoric threatens to hijack the integration process and put the country in a difficult position.

During his meetings with Slovenian officials, the High Representative expressed his appreciation and gratitude for Slovenia’s continued support to BiH’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its European future.