High Representative meets European Commissioner Hahn

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today in Brussels with European Commissioner for Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.

During this meeting, they talked about the current political situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

“When it comes to the political situation in BiH and the country’s prospects, there are two clearly discernible but contrasting trends running on parallel tracks. One is positive and moves towards EU membership, whereas on the negative track the politicians continue to pursue divisive and backwards-oriented agendas,” said the High Representative.

“Country leaders’ main concern should not be to score political points, but rather to care for the needs of the citizens and the country as a whole,” he added.

During his visit to Brussels, the High Representative will also meet with the European Parliament Rapporteur for Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cristian Dan Preda, as well as officials of the Political and Security Committee (PSC) and the European External Action Service (EEAS).