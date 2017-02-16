HR Inzko visits Glamoc, Bosansko Grahovo and Drvar

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, visited Canton 10 municipalities Glamoc, Bosansko Grahovo and Drvar on Thursday. During these visits, he met with municipal mayors Radovan Markovic, Dusko Radun and Goran Broceta respectively.

The implementation of the Annex 7 of the Dayton Peace Agreement in these three municipalities is an important issue due to the large number of returnees, especially those of Serb nationality, who have returned to their prewar homes. This visit is part of the High Representative’s ongoing efforts to get a first-hand assessment of the socio-economic situation in those municipalities and the sustainability of the return process.

“It is absolutely vital that the authorities in these municipalities and in this Canton take seriously their obligation to create a welcoming environment conducive to the integration of all ethnic communities. And one of the key aspects of such environment is the economic development. Aside from the return process, another issue which I have repeatedly highlighted is the need to fix the method of appointment for Serb representatives in the FBiH House of Peoples. A solution must be found in order to ensure that all the positions reserved for Serb representatives in the House of Peoples are filled in the future,” said High Representative Inzko during his visit.

Aside from municipal mayors, the High Representative also met with representatives of the civil society and religious communities. During the visit to Glamoc, the High Representative visited Glamoc Elementary School where he presented a donation in the form of books for the school library.