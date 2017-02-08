Brcko District Supervisor visits District

The Principal Deputy High Representative and Brcko District Supervisor, Bruce G. Berton, visited Brcko District today and met with Mayor Sinisa Milic, Deputy Mayor Anto Domic, as well as the Brcko Assembly Speaker Esed Kadric and Deputy Speaker Ivo Filipovic.

Supervisor Berton met with representatives of newly formed authorities to hear their plans for continued functioning of the Brcko District institutions during this mandate. The Supervisor expressed his expectation that the representatives of the new Brcko authorities will continue to support good interethnic relations in the District, and work for the prosperity of Brcko citizens.

Supervisor Berton also used this opportunity to inform the Brcko District authorities that the International Court of Justice President, Ronny Abraham, has appointed Ambassador John Clint Williamson as the Brcko Presiding Arbitrator following the passing of Arbitrator Roberts B. Owen.