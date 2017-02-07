High Representative Inzko meets President of the Court of BiH Debevec

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited today the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina and met with the new President, Mr. Ranko Debevec. The High Representative expressed his full support for the work of this judicial institution. He also extended his best wishes to Judge Debevec for a successful mandate as the Court’s President.

Emphasizing the significance of the rule of law, as one of the pillars of a democratic society, the High Representative said that “the best way for Bosnia and Herzegovina to move forward along its reform path is to strictly adhere to the rule of law and preserve the independence of its judicial system. Respecting the courts and their decisions is something that puts you on the track of European values. This is fully in line with the citizens’ expectations and something that the International Community supports.”