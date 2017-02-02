High Representative Inzko meets BiH Presidency member Izetbegovic

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, met today in Sarajevo with the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, Bakir Izetbegovic. They discussed ongoing issues, current political developments in BiH and progress in the implementation of the Dayton Peace Agreement.

“The situation in the country can still be turned around. The time in 2017, which is not an election year, can be better spent than in 2016. The EU questionnaire is an excellent opportunity for political leaders to move the integration and reform processes forward, thus creating concrete benefits for the lives of citizens. The politicians should honour the promises they made to the citizens of BiH, which means focusing on social and economic progress,” said the High Representative.