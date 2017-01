International Court of Justice (ICJ) President Ronny Abraham has appointed Ambassador John Clint Williamson, as the Presiding Arbitrator of the Arbitral Tribunal for Dispute over the Inter-Entity Boundary in Brcko Area.

The appointment was made by the ICJ President pursuant to article V, paragraph 2, of Annex 2 of the GFAP in BiH following the passing of Presiding Arbitrator Roberts B. Owen.