HR Inzko meets Acting Chief Prosecutor Tadic

High Representative Valentin Inzko today visited the BiH Prosecutor’s Office where he met with the Acting Chief Prosecutor, Gordana Tadic, and expressed his full support for the judicial institutions in upholding the rule of law.

“Article 1 of the BiH Constitution says that BiH shall be a democratic state which shall operate under the rule of law. BiH Prosecutor’s office, together with the Court of BiH, is one of the cornerstones of the rule of law”, said the High Representative adding that while each and every court and prosecutor’s office is important, it is up to the state judicial institutions to reassure the people that justice is being delivered and that no one is above the law.

“The Court of BiH and Prosecutor’s office of BiH are key state institutions for ensuring the full enforcement of the rule of law in BiH and they are also a key element for the full implementation of constitutional responsibilities of the state. The message I wanted to present here today is one of support to the state-level judicial institutions,” High Representative Inzko concluded.