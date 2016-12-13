Ambassador Marianne Berecz appointed new Head of OHR Banja Luka

High Representative Valentin Inzko today welcomed the new Head of OHR’s Regional Office in Banja Luka, Hungarian diplomat Marianne Berecz.

“Given her vast professional experience, I am looking forward to working with Ambassador Berecz, and I welcome her contribution to the Office of the High Representative, as well as the efforts of BiH to advance its path towards Euro-Atlantic integration. I will also use this opportunity to thank the Hungarian Government for making our future cooperation possible by selecting Ambassador Berecz for this position,” said the High Representative.

Prior to her engagement in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Marianne Berecz was the Senior Research Fellow at the Institute of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Before that, she served as the Deputy Head of the OSCE Mission to Skopje.

Ambassador Berecz joined the Foreign Service in 1981 and has since worked in Vienna, Moscow, Madrid and Skopje. She also served as the Director General within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Budapest, and in the period 2003-2007, as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Head of the Permanent Mission of Hungary to the OSCE.

Ambassador Berecz is a graduate of the Moscow State Institute (University) of International Relations, and she completed special courses at the Faculty of Political Sciences, University of Amsterdam on Governance and Administration in an Open Society.

