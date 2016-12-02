High Representative donates blood

High Representative Valentin Inzko took part in the voluntary blood donation campaign at the OHR headquarters in Sarajevo on Thursday.

“The theme of this year’s World Blood Donor Day was ‘Blood connects us all.’ Despite our outward differences, interests or identities, the same blood flows through our veins. The patients never ask whose blood they are receiving in time of dire need. So I invite all citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are able to do so, to donate blood and help ensure a reliable supply of safe blood for patients whose lives depend on it,” said the High Representative Inzko.