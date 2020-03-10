High Representative Valentin Inzko met with H.E. Mr. Lineu Pupo De Paula, Ambassador of Brazil

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today with H.E. Mr. Lineu Pupo De Paula, the new Ambassador of Brazil to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The High Representative Inzko and Ambassador Lineu Pupo De Paula discussed the general political and economic situation in BiH. The High Representative expressed his appreciation for Brazil’s continued support to the territorial integrity, sovereignty and political stability of BiH, and wished the Ambassador success and good luck in BiH.