Statement of the Ambassadors of the Peace Implementation Council Steering Board*

In light of recent developments in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), the Peace Implementation Council Steering Board (PIC SB) hereby reiterates its full support for the work of the BiH Constitutional Court and all its judges. Decisions of the Court are final and binding, and must be implemented by the respective authorities. The BiH Constitutional Court is the cornerstone upon which the constitutional framework of BiH relies, and an essential pillar for the rule of law and democracy in BiH.

The PIC SB remains committed to fully functional institutions at all levels of authority in BiH, which are capable to address the needs of the citizens of the country and honor the country’s international obligations. Blockages of the state institutions, as well as ultimatums to state-level officials, are unacceptable.

The PIC SB underlines that the official term “Inter-Entity Boundary Line” in no way represents a state border or implies the statehood of Republika Srpska, an entity created by the Dayton Peace Agreement within the state of BiH.

The PIC SB reaffirms its commitment to upholding the Dayton Peace Agreement and the territorial integrity and fundamental structure of BiH as a single, sovereign state comprising two entities. The entities have no right to secede from BiH and only exist legally by virtue of the BiH Constitution. All parties must comply fully with the GFAP, including all its annexes, and decisions of the High Representative.

The PIC SB urges all political actors to focus on moving BiH forward on vital reforms in the areas of democracy and functionality of the state, rule of law, fundamental rights, and public administration reform, as part of its EU accession path. Political aims should be pursued through engagement in dialogue to find common grounds.

The PIC SB remains committed to all citizens of BiH, who deserve to live in a stable, secure and prosperous state.

* The Russian Federation does not join this statement