High Representative Attends Marking of 43rd Anniversary of Džemal Bijedić University in Mostar

The High Representative, Valentin Inzko, attended the marking of the 43rd anniversary since the foundation of the Džemal Bijedić University in Mostar. In his address, the High Representative also commented on the fact that the citizens of Mostar have not had the chance to vote in local elections for over a decade.

“It is unthinkable that in the 21st century political parties are uncapable of reaching a political agreement and compromise. In that way they are preventing the citizens to choose the government they want. Instead, for over a decade we have been witnessing endless political games, putting the blame on the international community, demonstration of rigid political positions, the result of which is the fact that some political parties have been ruling this city without any democratic control. A part of the tactics is keeping the issue of elections in Mostar a part of the larger political package, which will be difficult to agree on. That means, and the international community is united in that position, that the issue of Mostar must be resolved outside the package,” said the High Representative.