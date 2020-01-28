High Representative Valentin Inzko met with H.E. Mr. Kumar Tuhin

High Representative Valentin Inzko met today with H.E. Mr. Kumar Tuhin, the new Ambassador of India to Bosnia and Herzegovina. The High Representative and Ambassador Tuhin discussed the general political situation and peace implementation in BiH. Underlining the need to improve the conduct of elections in BiH, High Representative Inzko commended the voting system in use in India, where in general elections in 2019 over 600 million votes were counted in just two hours.