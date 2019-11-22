HR Inzko congratulates new EPP Vice President Hahn

High Representative Valentin Inzko attended the European People’s Party (EPP) Congress which took place this week in Zagreb. On the margins of the Congress, the High Representative held several meetings and congratulated the new European Commissioner for Budget and Administration, Johannes Hahn, on his election as the new EPP Vice President. The Congress was attended by a number of high-ranking officials and regional leaders, including the President-elect of the European Commission, Ursula von der Layen, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Donald Tusk was elected with overwhelming support as the new EPP President.