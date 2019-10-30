Statement of the EU, US Embassy, OSCE and OHR regarding the European Court of Human Rights case Baralija vs BiH

We welcome yesterday’s judgment of the European Court of Human Rights in the case of Baralija vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH). The judgment is yet another reminder that the absence of elections since 2008 discriminates against the residents of Mostar and is incompatible with effective democracy and the rule of law.

We call on the BiH Parliamentary Assembly and political leaders to implement this judgement as a matter of priority and independently of other issues by finding a political agreement to amend the BiH Election Law. Electoral matters are best discussed through inclusive and transparent debates in the parliament with the participation of all political forces.

The implementation of the judgement would enable the citizens to exercise their democratic right to vote, at the 2020 municipal elections in – what must continue to be – a unified city of Mostar.