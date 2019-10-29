Washington: High Representative Inzko meets NSC Deputy Senior Director for European Affairs Erath

High Representative Valentin Inzko, who is visiting Washington ahead of his semi-annual address to the United Nations Security Council, met with John Erath, Deputy Senior Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, and discussed the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The High Representative presented his views about the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina. He underlined that over a year passed after the general elections the authorities at all levels should be formed without further delays, also taking into account BiH’s international commitments.

The High Representative also said that the positive, forward-looking, agenda so far failed to prevail over the divisive issues and rhetoric. The HR underscored that there is a need for a change in BiH where politicians must abandon current destructive policies and form a new approach, which would put the needs of the citizens in the first place. Otherwise, citizens would leave the country even in bigger numbers than so far.

“There is an alarming exodus of people from BiH due to political instability, the lack of rule of law and the lack of economic opportunities, which only a new way of politics, a change of paradigm can stop.” said the High Representative.