Washington: High Representative meets Deputy Assistant Secretary Palmer

Ahead of his semi-annual address to the United Nations Security Council, where he will present his report on the overall status of peace implementation in Bosnia and Herzegovina, High Representative Valentin Inzko visited Washington and met with Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Special Representative for the Western Balkans Matthew Palmer and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Maureen Cormack on 28 October.

With over a year after the general elections, the High Representative discussed the urgent need to complete the government formation process at all levels, while at the same time respecting BiH’s international commitments. Highlighting the frequent challenges to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the High Representative underlined the need for full compliance with the Dayton Peace Agreement, in particular improving the overall functioning of state-level institutions and strengthening of the rule of law.

“To address the essential needs of the citizens of BiH the political elite need to focus on a forward-looking agenda. Political stability and economic development, together with strengthening BiH’s institutional capacities, including the area of rule of law, are prerequisites for a prosperous future. On this path, the international community is willing to assist BiH in its efforts towards making this better future a reality,” said High Representative Inzko.

The High Representative will address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, 5 November. While in New York, he will meet with several permanent representatives to the UN, as well as representatives of academia and civil society.