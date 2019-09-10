High Representative Inzko attends memorial service for Paddy Ashdown

High Representative Valentin Inzko visited London to attend the memorial service for the life and work of the late former High Representative Paddy Ashdown, held in Westminster Abbey today.

“The work, dedication and energy he gave for the postwar reconstruction of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its society will always be cherished. Paddy Ashdown will be remembered as one of the trailblazers of the country’s forward-looking path, who aimed to deliver a better future and progress for all. Bosnia and Herzegovina lost a true supporter, who wholeheartedly loved the country and its citizens,” said High Representative Inzko.