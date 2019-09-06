Freedom of assembly is a basic human right protected by the DPA, Constitution and laws of BiH

The Office of the High Representative takes note of the upcoming BiH Pride March in Sarajevo as a manifestation of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, fundamental rights that are enshrined in the Constitution of Bosnia and Herzegovina. There is no reason why BiH should be left behind as the only country in the region where the LGBT community is not able to hold a peaceful gathering.

We expect the relevant authorities to take every appropriate measure to enable this peaceful assembly to take place without interruption and without participants fearing violence. The Pride March on Sunday should once more show to the world that Bosnia and Herzegovina is a tolerant, free and open society, safe for all its citizens.