Presiding Arbitrator of the Arbitral Tribunal for Brčko Ambassador Clint Williamson and the PDHR and Brcko Supervisor Michael Scanlan visited BiH Presidency

Presiding Arbitrator of the Arbitral Tribunal for Brčko Ambassador Clint Williamson and the PDHR and Brcko Supervisor Michael Scanlan visited Presidency of BiH and met with the Sefik Dzaferovic, BiH Presidency member, Zoran Mikulic advisor to the Presidency member Zeljko Komsic and Dragoljub Reljic, advisor to the Presidency member Milorad Dodik.