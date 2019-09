Presiding Arbitrator of the Arbitral Tribunal for Brčko Ambassador Clint Williamson and the PDHR and Brcko Supervisor Michael Scanlan visited Constitutional Court of BiH

Presiding Arbitrator of the Arbitral Tribunal for Brčko Ambassador Clint Williamson and the PDHR and Brcko Supervisor Michael Scanlan visited Constitutional Court of BiH for a meeting with Constitutional Court President Zlatko M. Knezevic and Vice-Presidents Mato Tadic and Mirsad Ceman.