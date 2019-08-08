Scanlan: Srebrenica is a living memorial that should be visited throughout the year

Principal Deputy High Representative Michael Scanlan visited the Srebrenica-Potočari Memorial Centre today and paid his respects to the victims of Srebrenica genocide.

During his visit, PDHR Scanlan met with representatives of the associations of victims’ families who shared with him the issues of concern to the survivors and their families. The Principal Deputy High Representative concluded: “Genocide victims and their families deserve our utmost respect. This tragedy must never be forgotten. It should serve as a reminder and a warning for younger generations – to build a better, more inclusive and caring future.”

He also toured the Memorial Centre and its exhibitions together with Director Mersed Smajlović. Scanlan commented that it is important to come here not just on July 11, as this is a living memorial that has a role to play throughout the year.

