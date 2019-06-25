Supervisor Scanlan: Private sector growth is central to Brcko District achieving prosperity

In his fourth visit to Brcko in the last four months, the Brcko District Supervisor, Michael Scanlan, yesterday met with the District Authorities and attended a presentation organized by the Brcko business community represented by BIMAL Group, the District authorities and the Brcko District Chamber of Commerce, on ideas how to transform Brcko into a business and investment-friendly location.

During his visit, Supervisor Scanlan discussed the recent efforts of the Brcko District to improve government legislation, enhance public services and promote a business-friendly investment environment. A core component of these efforts, he underscored, must be the transparency of the decision-making process and a clear connection to promoting the greater good of the community as a whole.

“My visit today reaffirms my continued support for the improvement of the quality of life in the District through infrastructure development, growth of the private sector, and transparent governance. Today’s presentation to the District Assembly on ways to promote a better business environment is a good example of public-private cooperation on improving the lives of the community. The District’s unique location on multiple transportation arteries and its healthy budget, provides the authorities of the District with tools to improve the quality of life in the District and create conditions to attract investors and thus jobs for the residents of Brcko District. It is time that these unique factors are used for the betterment of all the citizens of the District.

The bypass was an important step in that direction as is the ongoing project to modernise the port. The former took five years, but the port should be done by the end of next year. The latter hopefully suggests a new sense of urgency on the part of the District authorities, which is duly needed.

In this vein, I would like to commend the Assembly’s conclusion to allocate funds for the renovation of the Brcko-Gunja bridge, an important entry point for consumers to the business establishments of the Brcko District. This what the electorate should expect from its authorities, versus the frequents expenditures of budget funds through amendments that are all too often not focused on initiatives tied to the greater good of the community.”