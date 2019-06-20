HR Inzko meets Judge Carmel Agius

High Representative Valentin Inzko attended the international conference “Stop Genocide and Holocaust Denial,” held today in Sarajevo. After the conference, he met with the President of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), Judge Carmel Agius.

During the meeting the High Representative said that “many in BiH continue to promote revisionist narratives about war crimes, and belittle the genocide committed in Srebrenica, even though it has been confirmed by two international tribunals. In this context, particularly disappointing is the RS’ appointment of the commissions to reopen the interpretation of events in Srebrenica and Sarajevo from 1992 to 1995.”

“It is disturbing, more than two decades since the end of the war, that senior political figures continue to fail to come to terms with the past, and are continuing to deny rulings of the ICTY – which was established by the United Nations Security Council, the highest body – of the IRMCT and of domestic courts. Such attitudes greatly hinder the prospects for lasting reconciliation, which is why the international community should continue encouraging initiatives and activities promoting reconciliation processes in BiH,” said the High Representative.

The High Representative also informed Judge Agius that the Srebrenica Municipal Assembly has adopted with an overwhelming majority a decision to build a monument to peace in Srebrenica, signaling their commitment to peace and a better future in Srebrenica.