REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS: SUPPLY OF FOUR (4) NEW PASSANGER VEHICLES BY THE METHOD “OLD FOR NEW”

The tender information is given in the following order:

I) Background

II) Proposal Submission Conditions

III) Selection and Award

a) Proposal Submission and Deadline

b) Inspection of OHR vehicles

VI) Technical specification

a) OHR vehicles

b) New vehicles

Attachment: Sample Form for submission of Financial Offer

I – Background

The Office of the High Representative invites companies to submit their best proposals for supply of passenger vehicles by the method “old for new”. The OHR has eight (8) used vehicles which are subject of offer for replacement with four (4) new vehicles. Purchase of used vehicles is mandatory element in supply of new vehicles.

New vehicles will be used by OHR and will be registered on OHR diplomatic plates.

II – Proposal Submission Conditions

The proposal must be in English or local language, and include one original and one copy.

Proposals shall contain the following:

Name and address of the company, contact phone number, e-mail and name of the contact person; Detailed description of offered vehicles; Delivery time in calendar days;

Note: OHR shall handover used vehicles within 15 days upon delivery of new vehicles. Warranty time and conditions; Estimated cost of regular servicing of vehicle in the first 100,000 km based on vehicle service book; Price without VAT and customs duties; Value of the contract shall be final price calculated by the method “old for new”. Supplier shall invoice value of the new vehicles. The OHR shall invoice to Supplier the offered price for the used vehicles. OHR shall pay the price difference. OHR standard payment terms are by bank transfer upon delivery. Please note that should you request an advance payment you will need to provide irrevocable advance bank guarantee. Delivery charges to OHR Sarajevo and any other costs, if not included in final price. The OHR will pay VAT in accordance with the Law on VAT. The proposal must be valid for acceptance for 30 days and the price fixed for the duration of the contract.

III – Selection and Award of Contract

All proposals will be evaluated for the technical specification of new vehicles, delivery time, warranty condition and final total price. The contract will be awarded to the tenderer submitting lowest compliant proposal which meets OHR requirements. Supplier’s proposal shall be attached to the contract and shall be considered an integral part of the Contract.

OHR reserves the right to enter into negotiations with any bidder or to end the Tender without awarding the contract. OHR will not bear any costs of bidders related the preparation of proposal.

IV – Proposal Submission and Deadline:

Technical and financial offers shall be placed in separate sealed envelopes clearly marked Technical offer and Financial offer. Both envelopes shall be placed together in the sealed envelope, clearly marked “REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS – VEHICLES” and delivered NO LATER than

20th June 2019 by 13:00 hours to the following address:

OHR

Head of Logistics

Emerika Bluma 1

71000 Sarajevo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

V – Inspection of OHR vehicles

OHR vehicles may be viewed at the OHR building parking at the Emerika Bluma 1 street, Sarajevo. Potential bidders may request technical inspection of each offered vehicle at service place of their choice which is located within the 15 km from the OHR building. Companies who wish to view and/or inspect the vehicles should contact Logistics office by email at tender@ohr.int or by fax at 033/283-501 latest by Friday, 7 June 2019 by 12:00 hours stating name and contact details of Company’s representative. Upon request, OHR shall communicate details on the place and time of visit/inspection. Any costs related to the technical inspection shall be responsibility of the company.

VI – Technical specification

a) Technical specification – OHR vehicles

Listed vehicles are sold as one group of items.

Vehicles are sold in “as is” condition without guarantees.

Vehicles are registered on OHR diplomatic plates and are in good driving condition. They will remain in use until delivery of new vehicles. Therefore, the millage at handover will defer from the current one.

All costs related to the transfer of ownership, including those related to the re-registration, transport, taxes and/or customs duties shall be the sole responsibility of the bidder. OHR shall not accept any responsibilities which arise from the use of vehicles after replacement with new vehicles.

Item Vehicle First Reg. km Chassis No. Photo Gallery 1 /003/ VW Passat 4motion 2.0 TDI Comfortline 10.2011. 73,017 WVWZZZ3CZCP027811 open 2 /004/ VW Passat 4motion 2.0 TDI Comfortline 10.2011. 123,200 WVWZZZ3CZCP027751 open 3 /005/ VW Passat 4motion 2.0 TDI Comfortline 10.2011. 131,445 WVWZZZ3CZCP029931 open 4 /006/ VW Passat 4motion 2.0 TDI Comfortline 10.2011. 123,140 WVWZZZ3CZCP027931 open 5 /084/ VW Passat 4motion 2.0 TDI Comfortline 11.2011. 141,802 WVWZZZ3CZCP029991 open 6 /028/ Renault Master Diesel Furgon 2,5 dCi 11.2003. 56,509 VF1FDCUH528457989 open 7 /090/ Toyota Previa Diesel 2.0 D-4D 7.2005. 167,256 JTEGG32M800016776 open 8 /112/ Toyota Land Cruiser 3,0 D-4D GX 3.2003. 123,650 JTEBZ29J100008108 open

b) Technical specification – new vehicles

Vehicles shall be in accordance with the following minimum technical specification:

Saloon/sedan type passenger vehicle

New vehicle, year of production 2019

4motion, AWD, 4Matic, XDrive or similar

External dimensions: length min 4,600 mm; wheelbase min 2,600 mm

Internal dimension/space: The internal dimension to ensure adequate comfort for 5 persons in operational clothing travelling over long distance.

Engine: diesel engine, EURO 6

Engine power: minimum 100 KW

Transmission: manual or automatic gearbox with 6 forwarder gears position and 1 reverse gear position

Number of doors: 4 minimum

ESP – electronic stability program

Central locking system

Climate control: Automatic air-conditioning system

Windows: electric windows, front and rear

Front fog lights

Rear parking sensors

Day-running lights

Antitheft alarm system

Color: metallic black or gun metal gray. All vehicles should be the same color.

Alou wheels

Minimum warrantee of 4 years

Carpet and rubber mats front and rear

The vehicles must be in accordance with the civil/road transport regulations applied in BiH.

Questions:

We believe you have all the information necessary to prepare your proposal, but any questions or requirements for clarification, should be in writing only to the Head of Logistics on e-mail: tender@ohr.int and not to other officers of OHR.

Attachment: Sample Form for Financial Offer

FINANCIAL OFFER FORM

