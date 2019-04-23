Position Title: Translator
Department/Work Unit: Resources department/Translation
General and Direct Supervisor: Simultaneous Interpreter (Coordinator)
Duty Station: Sarajevo
Contract Type: Unpaid Intern (part-time)
PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF POSITION:
The post-holder will provide translating support within the Translation Unit of the Resources department.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Translate letters, memos, talking-points, briefings and other documents;
- Provide administrative support when required;
- Attend internal meetings whenever possible;
- Any other duties as required.
PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:
- University Degree in English language;
- Excellent computer skills;
- Willingness to work with people from various cultural backgrounds;
- Excellent organizational skills;
- Ability to work in a team as well as independently and with minimal supervision;
- Mature judgement.
Any person with the above qualifications should provide (in English) a CV with a one-page cover letter and references to the following:
Human Resources Section
Office of the High Representative
Emerika Bluma 1, 71000 Sarajevo
Bosnia and Herzegovina
E-mail: application@ohr.int
Reference number: 2019/007 must be quoted
Closing date for applications: 7 May 2019
Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
No telephone inquiries please