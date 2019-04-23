04/23/2019 OHR

Translator

Position Title: Translator

Department/Work Unit: Resources department/Translation

General and Direct Supervisor: Simultaneous Interpreter (Coordinator)

Duty Station: Sarajevo

Contract Type: Unpaid Intern (part-time)

PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF POSITION:

The post-holder will provide translating support within the Translation Unit of the Resources department.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Translate letters, memos, talking-points, briefings and other documents;
  • Provide administrative support when required;
  • Attend internal meetings whenever possible;
  • Any other duties as required.

PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

  • University Degree in English language;
  • Excellent computer skills;
  • Willingness to work with people from various cultural backgrounds;
  • Excellent organizational skills;
  • Ability to work in a team as well as independently and with minimal supervision;
  • Mature judgement.

Any person with the above qualifications should provide (in English) a CV with a one-page cover letter and references to the following:

Human Resources Section
Office of the High Representative
Emerika Bluma 1, 71000 Sarajevo
Bosnia and Herzegovina
E-mail: application@ohr.int

Reference number: 2019/007 must be quoted
Closing date for applications: 7 May 2019

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
No telephone inquiries please