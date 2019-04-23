Position Title: Translator

Department/Work Unit: Resources department/Translation

General and Direct Supervisor: Simultaneous Interpreter (Coordinator)

Duty Station: Sarajevo

Contract Type: Unpaid Intern (part-time)

PURPOSE AND SCOPE OF POSITION:

The post-holder will provide translating support within the Translation Unit of the Resources department.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Translate letters, memos, talking-points, briefings and other documents;

Provide administrative support when required;

Attend internal meetings whenever possible;

Any other duties as required.

PROFESSIONAL REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

University Degree in English language;

Excellent computer skills;

Willingness to work with people from various cultural backgrounds;

Excellent organizational skills;

Ability to work in a team as well as independently and with minimal supervision;

Mature judgement.

Any person with the above qualifications should provide (in English) a CV with a one-page cover letter and references to the following:

Human Resources Section

Office of the High Representative

Emerika Bluma 1, 71000 Sarajevo

Bosnia and Herzegovina

E-mail: application@ohr.int

Reference number: 2019/007 must be quoted

Closing date for applications: 7 May 2019

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

No telephone inquiries please